Everything about 'My Neighbor Totoro' which won 6 Olivier Awards

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 03, 2023, 04:37 pm 1 min read

'My Neighbor Totoro' won six Olivier Awards recently

My Neighbor Totoro won big at the recently concluded Olivier Awards, on Sunday. The theatrical adaptation by the Royal Shakespeare Company is taken from Studio Ghibli's fantasy film of the same name. The play was nominated in nine categories and ended up winning four awards at the prestigious ceremony. The big win includes the best director award to Phelim McDermott.

Crux of the play and other details

The original Japanese animated film was directed by Hayao Miyazaki and released in 1988. The play is adapted by Tom Morton-Smith of Oppenheimer fame. The crux of the play revolves around two sisters—Satsuki and Mei—and their coming-of-age story which explores the magical fantasy world of childhood and the transformative power of imagination. Tom Pye serves as the production designer of the play.

