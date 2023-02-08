Lifestyle

Chai with samosa is suddenly the rage in the UK

Try the classic recipe of this teatime snack

A survey recently revealed that youngsters in the United Kingdom are replacing sweet treats like biscuits with savory snacks like samosas with tea. According to a survey of 1,000 people by the United Kingdom Tea & Infusions Association (UKTIA), samosa ranked second as the snack of choice after granola bars. If that information made your mouth water, here's the classic recipe to treat yourself.

'Nutty or spicy flavors evoke travel memories'

Dr. Sharon Hall, chief executive of the UKTIA, told The Daily Telegraph that people are having these with tea to fill them up as they want something a bit more substantial. She suggested younger people preferred "nutty or spicy flavors" since they evoked travel memories.

Make the dough

To make the dough, add two-and-a-half cups of flour, half a teaspoon of carom seeds, salt to taste, and one-fourth cup of oil in a bowl and mix. Pound it nicely to make a crumbly breadcrumb-like mix. Using cold water knead it into a stiff dough. Make sure you do not over-knead it. Simply combine and mix everything to bring the dough together.

Boil the ingredients of the filling

Boil 3-large-sized potatoes until nicely done. Three to four whistles on medium flame with natural pressure release in a pressure cooker should be enough. Peel and lightly mash the potatoes and keep aside. Also, if you want to add peas, boil them in a separate pan for five to seven minutes on medium flame. Once your ingredients are boiled and ready, set them aside.

Cook the filling

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and crushed coriander seeds. Next, add some chopped ginger, green chili, and asafoetida. Cook for about a minute. Add the mashed potatoes and green peas to the pan and stir well. Add garam masala, amchur, coriander and red chili powder, and salt. Mix well. Once cooked, let the filling cool down a bit.

Make cones for the crust and stuff with filling

Pinch a ball-sized dough and start rolling. Roll the dough ball into an oval shape. Cut it into two equal halves. Pick one part and join its edges to make a cone. Apply water on the edges whenever necessary to help them stick together. Stuff the potato mixture in the cone and press the edges to seal it. Your samosa is ready to fry.

Fry and serve your samosa hot

Heat oil in a pan on low flame and add the samosa. Deep fry it on low flame. Keep stirring the samosa from time to time to cook it evenly. Once golden, remove it from the pan and allow the excess oil to drain. It will take 10-15 minutes to fry the samosa. Your crispy, hot samosa is ready to be served with tea.