Health benefits that will make you love sago, a.k.a sabudana

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 13, 2023, 06:26 pm 2 min read

Sago is a wholesome ingredient that is packed with a variety of nutrients

Sago, popularly known as sabudana, is loaded with nutrients. It is a starch that is extracted from the roots of tapioca and is deemed a primary source of carbohydrates. Featuring a neutral flavor, this food item is a great addition to soups, milk, etc. as it adds texture. Here are five surprising health benefits of sago that you should know.

May improve heart health

High cholesterol and triglyceride levels can lead to many heart-related diseases. As per a study conducted with mice, sago decreased both cholesterol and triglyceride levels, in comparison to mice that were fed tapioca starch. The result so obtained was linked to sago's high amylose content, which breaks down and releases sugar at a more controlled rate. Many human studies have revealed similar results.

May enhance fitness performance

If you are a fitness freak, including sago in your daily diet can help improve your performance. How? Well, as per a study conducted with eight cyclists, it was found that consuming beverages containing sago and those with both sago and soy protein increased exercise endurance by 37% and 84%, respectively, in comparison to a placebo! Those who ate sago porridge showcased similar outcomes.

May help gain some weight

If you are willing to gain some extra weight naturally, you may want to consider sago. A 100 gm serving of sago offers about 350 calories, which makes it a go-to offering for many dealing with malnourishment or a skinny body. As it is a starchy item, it is a common food fed to babies and young children to help them gain weight.

May fortify bone density

Sago is packed with a good amount of natural calcium, helping both young and older adults work on their bone density. In fact, in the latter population, this starchy product alleviates the symptoms of osteoporosis. Sago also features magnesium and iron, both of which assist in making bones stronger. However, older adults are advised to consume it in moderation to avoid gastrointestinal problems.

May benefit pregnant women

Sago is blessed with the goodness of vitamin B6 and folate, both of which are essential nutrients that foster proper growth and nourishment of the fetus. In fact, it has been known that eating sabudana during pregnancy, can help in the brain development of the child. Additionally, it is also beneficial for lactating women as its iron and calcium content stimulate milk production.