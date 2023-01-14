Lifestyle

Lohri 2023: Celebrate the festival with these 5 traditional recipes

Lohri 2023: Celebrate the festival with these 5 traditional recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 14, 2023, 07:05 am 2 min read

Tuck into these five Lohri-special foods this festival

A festival that marks the departure of the winter solstice, Lohri is celebrated with much zeal in North India. During this popular winter festival, people perform folk dances, sing cultural songs, distribute sweets, and eat traditional food. Speaking of food, there are so many mouth-watering dishes that one gets to savor in this festival of warmth. Check out the recipes of five such offerings.

Dry fruit chikki

Warm together cashew, peanuts, almonds, walnuts, and saunf, but do not roast them. Separately, make a syrup by mixing honey, sugar, and water. Cook until the sugar gets dissolved. Stir in the nuts and saunf and cook for five minutes. Add lemon rind and baking soda to it, and then pour it into a greased tin. Cool it, break it into pieces, and serve.

Sarson ka saag with makki ki roti

Pressure-cook mustard leaves, spinach, and bathua saag. Blend it in a mixer along with corn flour. Separately, heat ghee in a vessel and add garlic cloves to it, followed by chopped onions and green chilis. Cook the saag mixture with salt, and turmeric. Now make makke ki roti by kneading corn flour into a soft dough, rolling out rotis, and cooking them on tawa.

Gur ka halwa

Begin by soaking some semolina in water for around 20 minutes. In the meantime, heat some oil in a vessel. Add in the soaked semolina and roast until it is brown. Now, to this, add some cardamom powder, green pista, jaggery water, almonds, saffron, and brown sugar. Stir and cook continuously till it reaches a smooth consistency. Once done, serve hot and fresh.

Til gajak

Dry roast some sesame seeds while stirring continuously. Pestle them into powder. Separately, boil some water and jaggery in a pan. Add the powder to it and mix. Grab a rolling board and grease it with oil. Pour this mixture on it and allow it to cool. Once cooled, cut it into small pieces. Your til gajak is ready to be savored!

Pindi channa

Grab some channe and soak them in water. Do add some baking soda as you do that. Now cook them in fresh water with a tablespoon of salt. Drain out the water and then add cumin powder, coriander, garam masala, black pepper, pomegranate seeds, and salt to taste. Now heat some oil and add green chilis, onions, garlic, and the channa mixture. It's done!