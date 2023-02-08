Lifestyle

Looking for fashionable outfits this Valentine's Day? Check these out

Valentine's Day calls for dressing up in an amazing outfit and going on a date with your beloved giving everyone #OOTDgoals. While red is the choice of color for the day of love, you can also experiment with other colors and look all cute on your special date night. Here are five fashionable outfit ideas for ladies to surprise your partner this Valentine's Day.

Go for a heart-printed top and a mini skirt

If you want to look cute and exude high school vibes this V-Day while looking fashionable and classy, pick a nice white top with little red heart prints on it and pair it up with a black pleated tennis skirt. Wear black net stockings to add some oomph to the look. Complete the ensemble with black boots, heart-shaped earrings, and a sling bag.

Opt for a pantsuit

Look like a power couple this Valentine's Day by donning a pantsuit that connotes authority and power. Ditch the regular black, grey, and beige colors, and go for a bright Fuschia pink velvet wide-leg pants with a high-rise fit. Pair the look with a similar colored button-down shirt and jacket. You can tuck one part of the shirt in to look trendy.

Red mini dress

You can never go wrong with a classic red dress on the day of love. Opt for a red sleeveless mini bodycon dress with a sweetheart neckline. Select a lightweight georgette fabric so that you are comfortable throughout the day. You can style it with a black coat or wear it as is. Complete the look with a gold choker and a sparkly purse.

Go for a velvet jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are not only comfortable but also make you look classy and elegant. They are also the perfect choice when you are getting late for your V-Day date night and cannot decide on an outfit. You can choose a wine-colored, wide-leg velvet jumpsuit and complete your look with some gold jewelry. Velvet is very much in-trend now, so you will make heads turn effortlessly.

Chill at home with fashionable loungewear

Planning to chill at home with your partner watching your favorite rom-com on Netflix? Well, that doesn't mean you will not have fun with your outfits. With loungewear fashion on the rise, you can feel stylish and comfortable at the same time in a cute fuzzy outfit. Go for a warm printed pajama set in cotton and pair it up with plush slippers.