Osteoporosis: Causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment

Feb 08, 2023

Osteoporosis is common and causes painful fractures

Osteoporosis is a health condition that causes your bones to weaken. The weakening is so intense that even a slight fall, stress, or bending can result in fractures. Some even get fractured with just a routine cough! These fractures usually occur in the spine, hip, or wrist. From its causes and symptoms to prevention and treatment, here is everything you should know about osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is common and can happen to anyone

The word "osteoporosis" means "porous bone." It is not usually diagnosed until weakened bones cause painful fractures. Additionally, it affects both men and women, especially those above the age of 50. Bizzare as it may sound, this health condition alone is responsible for more than two million fractures each year worldwide! And the number keeps increasing annually.

Age is the leading cause of this health condition

Bones are continuously in a state of renewal in the human body as new bones are formed while breaking down older bone mass. This process is rapid in a young body but by the time one turns 30, the bone mass reaches its peak. Bone mass is lost faster than it is formed as age slows down the process. That is when osteoporosis occurs.

Extreme pain and loss of height are some signs

Osteoporosis doesn't cause any physical sensations until the person actually suffers from a fracture due to some activity. People with this health condition may experience extreme pain caused by a fracture or a collapsed vertebra. It may also hamper their posture to a certain extent. Besides that, some may even notice a drop in height over time or experience sudden falls resulting in injuries.

Who are at risk of developing osteoporosis?

Gender and age are two unchangeable risk factors. Women are more likely than men to develop osteoporosis. It is also inherited; if either of your parents had osteoporosis, you are likely to have it as well. Since too much thyroid hormone causes bone loss, hormonal imbalance may also cause osteoporosis. Those leading a sedentary lifestyle are at a higher risk of developing the disease.

Consume a wholesome diet, maintain a healthy weight

Osteoporosis can be prevented by incorporating certain lifestyle changes. Indulge in some prescribed exercises to improve strength and balance. Refrain from standing, sitting, or moving suddenly. Instead, do all the movements steadily. Eat food rich in calcium to promote bone health. Green leafy veggies and milk are some good sources to start with. Avoid smoking and alcohol consumption as they harm your bones.

Medications and diet modifications can help one heal

Your doctor may prescribe you certain medicines that can slow down the process of bone loss. Additionally, they may pair it with the ones that foster bone development or rebuilding. They may also advise you to restrict certain movements like twisting your spine or wrists and refrain from strenuous workouts. Certain diet modifications may also be brought into consideration to help you live better.