This Valentine's Day, bake these yummy cakes together

Written by Sneha Das Feb 08, 2023, 12:29 pm

Valentine's Day is almost here and it's the best time to whip some delicious cakes together with your partner to enjoy the day of love. While baking together can help strengthen your bond, not everyone can do so. In that case, why not surprise them with a yummilicious Valentine's Day cake? Here are five easy recipes that you must try, to woo your boo.

Coffee walnut cake - for the coffee addicts

Beat together sugar, butter, coffee powder-hot water solution, a pinch of salt, and vanilla essence. Sift flour and baking powder into the bowl. Break two eggs, add to the cake batter, and mix well until smooth. Mix in some chopped walnuts. Pour the batter into an oil-greased and refined flour-dusted tin and bake for 35-40 minutes. Let it cool and serve.

Eggless date cake - for vegetarians

This eggless date cake is perfect for vegetarian couples. Blend together dates, milk, and sugar in a food processor until smooth. Transfer the blended mix to a bowl. Add flour, refined oil, and baking powder and mix well. Sprinkle almonds over the batter and pour it into a greased baking dish and bake for 30-40 minutes. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Choco lava cake - for chocolate fanatics

This choco lava cake is so gooey and decadent that you won't be able to resist a bite. Melt chocolate and butter. Whisk together sugar and eggs in another bowl. Combine the chocolate-butter mix with the sugar-eggs mix. Mix in flour and strain the mixture. Refrigerate the batter for five-seven minutes and pour it into a greased ramekin. Bake for nine-10 minutes. Enjoy!

Red velvet cake - for those who love everything beautiful

Mix together flour, salt, cocoa powder, white vinegar, vanilla essence, red food color, and baking soda. Beat sugar and butter together in another bowl. Add eggs, cream cheese frosting, vegetable oil, buttermilk, softened butter, and sugar, and beat well. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mix, and bake for 30-40 minutes. Decorate with cream cheese frosting on top and serve.

Vanilla and strawberry cake

Whisk together eggs and sugar until light and fluffy. Add flour and melted butter and mix well. Bake for 15 minutes in a heart-shaped tin. Cook strawberries and sugar in a pan. Add soaked gelatin, and whipped cream and mix well to make a strawberry mousse. Refrigerate the mixture. Brush sugar syrup all over the cake. Decorate with strawberries and strawberry mousse and enjoy.