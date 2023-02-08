Lifestyle

Never keep these Vastu 'unfriendly' plants at home

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 08, 2023, 11:55 am 2 min read

As per Vastu Shashtra, these plants are best kept away from home

Plants are a great addition to your indoor space. While some enhance the aesthetics of your room instantly others are kept indoors for their medicinal value. However, there are some plants one should avoid keeping at home. These plants, according to Vastu Shashtra, attract negative energy inside homes. If you are fond of gardening, take note of five such plants to avoid bringing home.

Cactus

A cactus plant might enhance the aesthetic of your living room, but according to Vastu Shashtra, its prickly thorns transmit bad energy inside your home. These plants can bring misfortunes and also cause stress and anxiety within the family. However, if you insist on keeping one, you can place it anywhere outside the premises of your home to not attract negative energy.

Bonsai

Vastu Shastra considers bonsai plants or artificially grown dwarf plants inauspicious. Though they look extremely beautiful, bonsai plants are the wrong addition to your home decor. It is believed that they can hinder a family's growth and might cause it to slow down, like their stunted growth. The dwarf plants are also believed to create health issues in the residing family members.

Mehendi

In India, mehendi is applied on the hands during auspicious ceremonies like weddings. Although considered auspicious when applied, it is highly inauspicious to have the plant indoors. As per Vastu, mehendi is an unlucky plant to keep inside one's home premises. It is believed that evil spirits reside on the plant which is why one should never have them in their home.

Cotton plant

The next plant that must be avoided is the cotton plant. Cotton plants might look pretty planted in the pot inside your home, but they aren't the perfect choice, as per Vastu. The snow-white plants are considered to bring bad luck to a home. The cotton plant is considered inauspicious as it invites negative energy when kept indoors.

Dead plants

Dead or decaying plants are a big no-no according to Vastu Shashtra. Green and fresh plants reverberate positive vibes, while dead leaves or stems invite bad omens inside homes. You must avoid keeping dry, dehydrated, or dead flowers and plants in your home since they bring in negative energy. If you have a plant inside your home that has died recently, put it outside.