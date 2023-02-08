Lifestyle

Use chopsticks the right way, this simple guide can help

The Japanese are known for the discipline and sophistication with which they lead their lives. They bring the same values to their dining tables as well. Talking about Japanese dining etiquette, we cannot miss out on mentioning the rules associated with chopsticks. The Japanese even have special terms for each rude gesture you can do with chopsticks. Let's get to know about these terms.

Tsukitatebashi (piercing standing chopsticks)

In many Asian countries including Japan, sticking out your chopsticks vertically on your bowl is considered akin to the standing incense sticks lit up during funeral rites. Reminding your fellow diners of death when eating food is certainly not a good idea. Instead of stabbing the chopsticks into your bowl, neatly place them next to your plate or bowl or on a rest.

Tatakibashi (drumming chopsticks)

Grasping the chopsticks in your hand like drumsticks and clinking on the plates and bowls on your table is considered highly offensive. Firstly, it makes an unpleasant sound, and secondly, this act is considered childish. It is also believed in Japan that banging chopsticks against utensils can draw evil spirits and invite negative energy into the house.

Hashiwatashi (passing food from one pair of chopsticks to another)

In Japan, after a person is cremated, the family members participate in a ceremony that involves the passing of bones with chopsticks. Hashiwatashi resembles this inauspicious ceremony and is hence considered a big no-no. To pass food to your fellow diner, place the food﻿ onto a small plate and push it towards them; do not pass it to their chopsticks with yours.

Neburibashi (licking or sucking chopsticks)

Chopsticks are meant to transfer the food on your plate to your mouth. It doesn't serve any purpose other than that. Licking or sucking the ends of your chopsticks during or after your meal in front of your dining companions is viewed as childish, ill-mannered, and unpleasant. Start your meal with soupy dishes to prevent pieces of food from sticking to your chopsticks.

Sashibashi (pointing chopsticks at people)

Just as pointing fingers at someone is considered a rude gesture here in India, sticking out chopsticks at people to point at them is rude too. It is a taboo gesture in Japan, and people view it as an extremely impolite and almost insulting gesture. It can offend and ruin trust in relationships with people, so avoid doing it at all costs.