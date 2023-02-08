Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Everything about the venue Suryagarh Palace

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 08, 2023, 10:41 am 2 min read

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot yesterday at Suryagarh Palace

Another Bollywood wedding, another extravagant location! The internet is going gaga over Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding that took place yesterday in Jaisalmer. The duo tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace, a luxury hotel near Jaisalmer Fort that exudes traditions and opulence in equal measures. The property was seen lit up in pink to mark the celebrations. Here's everything about this dreamy location.

Suryagarh Palace is an architectural marvel, capturing pure Rajasthani grandeur

A unique heritage hotel in Jaisalmer, Suryagarh Palace blends contemporary and medieval. It captures the essence and cultural values of Rajasthan, which is believed to be grand and vibrant. Featuring idyllic courtyards and verdant gardens, it is the perfect escapade to the Thar Desert. Additionally, the property features 83 swanky rooms, suites, and havelis, which make it an ideal choice for weddings.

The hotel is made of Jaisalmer's signature yellow stones

Suryagarh Palace sprawls across an area of a whopping 65 acres. It is entirely made up of the signature yellow stones that one can easily find most forts and palaces boasting in the city. Opened in 2010 as a heritage hotel by the MRS Group, the property is currently owned and managed by the company's MD Manvendra Singh Shekhawat.

Wondering about the price of a wedding at Suryagarh?

As per reports, a wedding with 200 pax would cost around Rs. 1.75 crores! This amount, which is without taxes and only for two nights during the peak season, is inclusive of breakfast, lunch, high tea, and dinner. However, the price does not involve the cost of beverages, alcohol, or wedding decorations. One has to spend a fortune to host a wedding here.

The prices may spike as the team is revamping costs

Reports also convey that the team at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer is currently in the process of revamping its cost structure. This means that the cost of staying at this property or hosting a wedding event will significantly shoot up! At the moment, staying at Suryagarh's Jaisalmer Haveli will cost you somewhere around Rs. 80,000 plus taxes per night!