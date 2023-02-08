Lifestyle

#Twinning! Check out these cute couple outfits for Valentine's Day

Written by Sneha Das Feb 08, 2023

Matching your outfit with your partner will make your V-Day extra special

Call it cheesy or mushy, but matching your outfit with your partner is one of the best ways to express your love for your beloved one this Valentine's Day. It will not only make your partner feel special but will also assure them of their importance in your life. Here are five amazing couple outfits you can opt for this Valentine's Day.

Go for Ikkat prints

If you and your partner want to opt for easy breezy and comfortable outfits this Valentine's day, opt for an ikkat printed ensemble. Ikkat prints look classy and the cotton fabric makes them super comfortable. You can go for a blue sleeveless ikkat-printed midi dress and get a similar colored ikkat-printed shirt and beige pants for your man.

T-shirts with quirky quotes for couples

If you are expressive about your love and want to reflect it through your outfits, then match your t-shirt with your partner with cute completion quotes. For example, your man can wear a t-shirt with "Soul" written on it and you could choose a t-shirt with "Mate" written on it. You can go for solid t-shirts with quotes and pair them with blue jeans.

Color-coordinated outfits

Go for color-coordinated outfits this Valentine's Day to look adorable together and create some Insta-worthy moments. However, do not go overboard with your outfits, and try to keep the ensemble balanced for a fashionable and edgy look. You can choose one highlight color and have your man wear a shirt or kurta, while you don a saree or dress of the chosen shade.

Keep it lowkey with simple matching outfits

If you are a couple who loves to celebrate Valentine's Day in a casual way instead of partying all night, then get matching tracksuits with your partner and go for a romantic walk or a job in the park. You can go for red tracksuits with white borders and use them as gym clothes in the future. The look is casual yet classy.

Go for matching patterns

If you and your bae want to experiment with your look and try something quirky and out of the box, then go for outfits with matching patterns or designs. While the man goes for a striped casual shirt and blue jeans, you can don a striped dress with the same color combination. You can also choose similar prints - geometrical, Aztec, checks, floral, etc.