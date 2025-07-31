Dublin-based Indian-origin man beaten, cheekbone fractured in unprovoked 'racist' attack 

Santosh Yadav, an Indian-origin entrepreneur and senior data scientist at WiSAR Lab and Technology Gateway in Letterkenny, Ireland , has claimed that he was attacked by a group of teenagers in Dublin. In a detailed LinkedIn post, Yadav said he was "relentlessly beaten" across his head, face, neck, chest, hands and legs when he was walking near his apartment. According to Dublin Live, the attackers didn't engage in any conversation. "They didn't say anything...They just started hitting me," he said.

Allegations Doctors confirmed he has a fractured cheekbone "A group of six teenagers attacked me from behind. They snatched my glasses, breaking them, and then beat me relentlessly across my head, face, neck, chest, hands, and legs—leaving me bleeding on the pavement," he wrote. Yadav said he managed to contact the Gardai (Irish police) after the attack and was taken to Blanchardstown Hospital. There, doctors confirmed he has a fractured cheekbone and referred him for specialist care.

Call for action Yadav appeals to authorities In his LinkedIn post, Yadav also said such "unprovoked" attacks are becoming increasingly common in Dublin. "This is not an isolated incident. Racist attacks on Indian men and other minorities are surging across Dublin on buses, in housing estates, and on public streets. Yet, the government is silent," he wrote. He urged authorities to take strict steps against those targeting minorities, tagging several government agencies including the Government of Ireland and India's Ministry of External Affairs in his appeal.