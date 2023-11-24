Ireland: Violent clashes in Dublin after stabbing incident

1/6

World 2 min read

Ireland: Violent clashes in Dublin after stabbing incident

By Riya Baibhawi 04:59 pm Nov 24, 202304:59 pm

The capital city of Ireland Dublin experienced violence on Thursday

The capital city of Ireland, Dublin, saw violent protests on Thursday, with protesters burning vehicles and looting after three children and a woman were injured in a knife attack near a school. The chaos, considered the worst in years, was fueled by social media rumors about the attacker's nationality. Police Chief Drew Harris pointed to a "complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology" and cautioned against "misinformation."

2/6

Attacked happened near school, suspect arrested

The attack took place in Parnell Square East, where a five-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s were stabbed. Two other children, a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, were hospitalized for less serious injuries, The New York Times reported. Police have taken the suspect into custody and said that the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Superintendent Liam Geraghty stated that the man, believed to be in his 50s, is a "person of interest."

3/6

European Union chief 'shocked' by attack

Several politicians have reacted to the incident. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar expressed shock at the incident and thanked emergency services for their swift response. European Union (EU) chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was "shocked" by the "brutal attack." Local lawmaker Aodhan O Riordain called it "disturbing," while Mary Lou McDonald, leader of the Sinn Fein opposition party, said she was "horrified" and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

4/6

Violence triggered by right-wing extremists

Violent scenes broke out on the evening of the attack as rioters attacked police vehicles and set private properties on fire. Police said tensions were triggered by right-wing extremists sharing posts about the nationality of the attacker. Meanwhile, Justice Minister Helen McEntee condemned the violence, asserting that it "cannot and will not be tolerated." Police confirmed that calm was restored by late evening and that no serious injuries occurred during the unrest.

5/6

Some protesters carried signs reading 'Irish Lives Matter'

6/6

Dublin Police arrest 34 in relation to violence

In the latest update, the Dublin Police said that they have 34 people in relation to Thursday's violence. This came as police guarded looted stores and firefighters cooled down smoldering vehicles in the heart of the city center. "As a country, we need to reclaim Ireland. We need to take it away from the cowerers who hide behind masks and try to terrify us with their violence," PM Varadkar said.