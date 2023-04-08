Entertainment

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 5: Story so far

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 08, 2023, 11:50 pm 2 min read

Season 5 of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' will premiere on April 14

The fifth and final season of the popular series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is finally set to make its way to the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday (April 14). With its razor-sharp humor, quick-witted banter, and colorful characters, the series has garnered widespread acclaim since its inception in 2017. Here's our quick guide to the Amy Sherman-Palladino-created series before Season 5 hits OTT.

But first, understand what the show is about

Amazon Prime Video struck gold when it decided to carry the unconventional period comedy-drama show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Little did they know that a show about an ordinary housewife in the 1950s who discovers a knack for stand-up comedy would develop into something extraordinary. It follows the journey of Miriam "Midge" Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan, as she navigates the world of comedy.

Where were things left in Season 4?

Undoubtedly, season four was intense! Season three ended with Midge being dropped from Shy Baldwin's tour, and thereafter, the next installment was all about the star of the show getting back on her feet and restarting her career in comedy. Toward the end of season four, we discover that Lenny Bruce has advised Midge to be Tony Bennett's opening act at the Copacabana.

Who is in Season 5 of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'?

In the fifth season, Brosnahan will reprise her role of Midge for one last time. Apart from Midge, her hard-headed manager Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) and her estranged husband, Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen), will be regulars in the last season. Additionally, Peter Friedman, Austin Basis, Chloe Kerwin, Lucas Kavner, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Josh Grisetti, and Michael Cyric Creighton will be seen in new roles.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' story details

All avid fans know that the series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel always centered on Midge's stand-up comedy career. The upcoming season is not going to be any different than the previous installments, but this season would be the last for Midge to make her dreams come true and become the star she's meant to be. The finale episode will be aired on May 26.