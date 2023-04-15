Entertainment

Kanagana slams Karan Johar for 'frivolous outbursts' in old video

Kanagana slams Karan Johar for 'frivolous outbursts' in old video

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 15, 2023, 03:57 pm 2 min read

Karan Johar is gearing up for his upcoming title 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' while Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in 'Emergency'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has lambasted filmmaker Karan Johar once again. This time it wasn't for cornering or murdering an actor's career, but for an old video where he was talking about her "movie mafia" allegations. In the clip, Johar also spoke about why he didn't want to work with Ranaut, which resurfaced on the internet recently.

Why does this story matter?

Ranaut has locked horns with Karan Johar frequently, calling him a "movie mafia." She also called him a flag bearer of nepotism when she attended his celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan, a few years back.

Recently, she criticized the filmmaker for cornering actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Hindi cinema. She also slammed Johar for nearly murdering Anushka Sharma's career.

Johar says doesn't want to work with Ranaut in video

Ranaut has shared a video of Johar's old statements about her. In the clip, he says, "When she says 'movie mafia' what does she mean, because what does she think we are doing, sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes our mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her."

Ranaut reacts to Johar's 'frivolous outbursts'

Besides Johar's statements, the fanmade video also shows Ranaut's reply, where she talks about how he mocked her on the IIFA stage, claiming she was jobless. Resharing the post on her Instagram Story, the Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi actor wrote: "Chacha Choudhary thanks for these frivolous outbursts. When I establish myself as a filmmaker and producer, I will rub these in your face (sic)."

About Ranaut's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranaut is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming directorial venture Emergency, in which she also plays India's first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Also starring in the movie are Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and others. The film is anticipated to be released in the second half of this year, tentatively on October 20.