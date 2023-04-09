Entertainment

Happy birthday, Swara Bhasker: Top films that prove actor's mettle

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 09, 2023, 03:15 am 2 min read

As Swara Bhasker turns 35 on Sunday, we look at her top performances

From reel to real life, Swara Bhasker has carved a niche for herself, be it with her exceptional acting skills or persona. Known for effortlessly portraying complex characters on-screen, she has gained a loyal fan base off-screen, too, for fearlessly speaking her mind on social issues. As Bhasker celebrates her 35th birthday on Sunday, let's go deeper into the films which proved her mettle.

'Nil Battey Sannata' (2015)

This 2015 film celebrates the bittersweet mother-daughter relationship. Bhasker delivers a powerful performance in the role of a mother Chanda—a maid who wants her daughter Apeksha (Riya Shukla) to excel in her studies. One of the standout scenes is when Chanda confronts Apeksha about her lack of ambition. Bhasker brings a palpable sense of frustration into it, making the audience feel her character's struggle.

'Anaarkali of Aaraah' (2017)

Director Avinash Das's 2017 film tells the story of an erotic dancer and performer in a small town of Bihar who finds herself in a compromising situation with a powerful man. Apart from bringing a raw, emotional intensity to the screen, Bhasker managed to exude confidence and defiance through her body language and facial expressions in scenes where men try to intimidate her.

'Veere Di Wedding' (2018)

Even with an oozing cast that included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Shikha Talsania, among others, Bhasker stood out with her ability to play comedic and dramatic versions in this film. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Bhasker played the role of Sakshi—a woman dealing with a failing marriage. Apart from some controversial scenes, Bhasker brought playfulness and spontaneity to the film.

'Raanjhanaa' (2013)

Bhasker's character Bindiya from the 2013 romantic drama film Raanjhanaa is simply unforgettable! Even with limited screen time, Bhasker delivered a nuanced and powerful performance, cementing her status as one of the most talented actors in Indian cinema today. The audience can also sense the pain and heartbreak Bhasker portrays in a scene where Bindiya confronts Kundan (Dhanush) about his feelings for another woman.