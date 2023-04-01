Entertainment

Before 'Sherlock's Indian adaptation, revisit these popular Indian detective films

It's time to put your thinking caps on! As per Peeping Moon, BBC Studios India is working on the Indian adaptation of its globally hit Benedict Cumberbatch-led detective series Sherlock. The Indian series will reportedly see Kay Kay Menon as Sherlock Holmes and Ranvir Shorey as Dr. Watson. Before the show sees the light, let's take a look at some famous Indian detective films.

'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!' (2015)

One of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's most critically acclaimed projects, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Yash Raj Films. The eponymous character was based on the popular fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi, created by Bengali writer Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. Set in the 1940s, it co-starred Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, and Swastika Mukherjee. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

'Manorama Six Feet Under' (2007)

Abhay Deol's Manorama Six Feet Under, directed and co-written by Navdeep Singh, is a critically acclaimed mystery drama film that co-starred Sarika, Raima Sen, Gul Panag, and Vinay Pathak. Set in Rajasthan, it is about Satyaveer, a down-on-his-luck detective who is caught in a mysterious conspiracy of lies and murder. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video or Jio Cinema.

'Jagga Jasoos' (2017)

Anurag Basu's experimental musical comedy detective film Jagga Jasoos may not have yielded good returns at the box office, but it certainly made it to the hearts of many Ranbir Kapoor fans. The movie traces the journey of the titular Jagga (Kapoor), who embarks on an adventure to trace his missing father's whereabouts. It co-starred Katrina Kaif and is currently streaming on Netflix.

'Baadshah' (1999)

One of Shah Rukh Khan's earliest films, this Abbas-Mustan directorial is about Raj, a small-time detective who gets entangled in a huge political conspiracy and finds himself rescuing a child and stopping the assassination of a prominent politician. The film also starred Twinkle Khanna, Rakhee, Amrish Puri, Sharat Saxena, and Johnny Lever and earned SRK the title of "Baadshah of Bollywood."