Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: A glance at their love saga

Feb 04, 2023

Pre-wedding festivities for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding will be held on Saturday and Sunday, while their marriage will take place on Monday

Bollywood lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will soon step into a new chapter of their lives as they are set to get married on Monday (February 6) in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The newest (soon-to-be) married couple on the block fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah. As they continue to set couple goals, here's everything about their love story.

How it all started

Malhotra and Advani were roped in by Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan for his 2021 film Shershaah, a biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee (posthumous) Captain Vikram Bakra. While Malhotra played the lead in the film, Advani played his love interest, Dimple Cheema. Soon, during the movie's shoot, speculations about their relationship started doing rounds, which continued to grow stronger after its release.

Their vacations added more fuel to fire

In the year 2019, Malhotra and Advani took a vacation together to South Africa to ring in the New Year. Even though they did not reveal that they were vacationing together, their fans were clever enough to join the dots. They later took several other vacations together, including to the Maldives in 2021 for New Year's and Dubai in 2022.

When talks about their breakup did rounds

Last year in April, speculations were rife that not everything was right between the couple and that the two had broken up. As per reports, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is said to be very close to the duo, then decided to sort things between them. After a brief period of separation, Malhotra and Advani reportedly got back to being together.

Rumors about their wedding

On multiple occasions, several celebrities from the Bollywood film industry dropped hints about the couple's wedding. While Johar and Vicky Kaushal pulled Malhotra's leg, Shahid Kapoor teased Advani regarding her marriage on Koffee With Karan. Salman Khan, too, teased Malhotra when the latter came to Bigg Boss 16 for the promotions of Thank God. However, the couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship and marriage.