Bollywood to witness biggest clashes in June: Check out list

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 01, 2023, 04:10 am 3 min read

Take a look at the big-budget films that are expected to set the box office on fire in June

This June, Hindi cinema will be witnessing some of the biggest battles at the box office. Not one or two but at least five big-budget movies, starring A-listers, will be released in June. The month holds high importance for Bollywood, especially after the dry spell it witnessed at the ticket counter in 2022. Check out the titles that will hit the theaters.

'Jawan'

After the humungous success of Pathaan, all eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan's next project, Jawan. A film directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. This marks the first collaboration between Khan and the two stars from South Indian cinema, as well as with Atlee. It'll also be Khan's first pan-India release, which will hit the screens on June 2.

'Adipurush'

Filmmaker Om Raut's magnum opus mythological film Adipurush will be released in theaters across India on June 16. The movie was earlier slated for a January release, however, it got pushed due to multiple controversies. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, it will feature Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan as Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Ravana, respectively.

'Maidaan'

Ajay Devgn's highly-anticipated film Maidaan is all set for its theatrical release on June 23. A sports biographical drama based on the golden era of Indian football during 1952-1962, it'll star Devgn as the team's coach Syed Abdul Rahim along with Priyamani and Gajraj Rao. Its filming was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was completed in May 2022.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have teamed up for yet another project. Their upcoming next, Satyaprem Ki Katha, is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 29. The musical romantic drama is helmed by Sameer Vidvans and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Also seen in the film will be Rao and Supriya Pathak as Aaryan's parents.

'Father's Day'

Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for his next release, Father's Day. According to reports, the upcoming Hindi movie is based on the 120 kidnapping cases solved by investigator Suryakant Bhande Patil. Directed by filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi, the title which is also produced by Hashmi and written by Ritesh Shah, is expected to release in June but the date has not yet been announced.

Gear up for some big Hollywood releases

Not only Bollywood but a hoard of Hollywood films will also be releasing in June, making the month a lot more exciting for all the cine lovers. Transformers: Rise of the Beast will hit the screens on June 9, followed by The Flash and Extraction 2 on June 16, and, Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny on June 30, among many others.