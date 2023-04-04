Entertainment

BLACKPINK Jisoo's 'ME' surpasses 1M sales, scripts history

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 04, 2023, 04:21 pm 1 min read

Jisoo's 'ME' has sold over 1M copies

K-pop artists are dominating most charts around the world and with each passing day, their content is being loved by more fans globally. Recently, BLACKPINK's Jisoo released her first solo album ME and now, it has become the first album by a female soloist to sell one million plus copies, as per Korea's Hanteo Chart. Fans are in awe of her recent work.

Topping the charts all around the world

Jisoo released the music video for the first track titled Flower. The song has her trademark warbles and high-pitched sequence. It has topped the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart and that too in a total of 57 countries. Another track titled All Eyes On Me has also been released. The album is set to shatter more such records in the coming days.

Twitter Post