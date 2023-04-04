Entertainment

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' new trailer is out

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 04, 2023, 04:03 pm 1 min read

Marvel Cinematic Universe has a huge fan base and the Spider-Verse storyline is one of the most followed ones. The makers of the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released a new official trailer, ahead of its release on June 2, 2023. The sequel of the Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse is much anticipated among fans and this new trailer looks amazing.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The new film shows Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy being reunited and revolves around whether Spider-Man can save the world from the menace of Spider-People. The cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, and Greta Lee, among others. The project is helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K Thompson.

