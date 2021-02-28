Marvel has hit Game of Thrones where it hurts the most—its disappointing ending. A comic issue on Spider-Man pokes fun at this super-popular show of HBO, in which Miles Morales, the new Spidey on the block, is fighting a dragon, the quintessential GoT symbol. The issue in question is titled Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23, which is available online and in comic book shops.

Marvel Sequence is part of 'King in Black' crossover

The comic issue concerned is part of Marvel's King in Black event crossover, in which symbiote god Knull is wreaking havoc on Earth as Marvel's superheroes and Venom try to fight him. Morales is also up against symbiote dragons that have been unleashed on Earth by Knull. The GoT taunt from the Brooklyn teen comes when he is dodging a dragon.

Fact Morales trolls 'GoT' for being on 'worst TV ending' lists

This particular comic issue, written by Saladin Ahmed with art by Carmen Carnero, has Morales swinging with his web between buildings as the dragon tries to destroy his school. He says, "You mad cuz that show you were on keeps ending up on 'worst TV endings of all time' lists?" This is a direct reference to GoT getting featured on many such lists.

His comment was ruined by the attack of the dragon

However, Morales soon goes into damage-control mode, saying, "Well, I don't care what anyone says. I thought...," when the dragon interrupts his viewpoint by snapping his web. The comment is left incomplete, which is why none would probably ever know Morales's real impression of the GoT ending. But the storyline proceeds positively with him freeing the dragon from Knull with a venom blast.

Details Joke continues: Morales also rides the dragon like Daenerys