Skynet is coming to steal your sleep with futuristic robots in an anime format now. Yes, critically acclaimed and superhit sci-fi franchise Terminator is getting an upcoming anime series made for Netflix. We don't yet know which timeline within the parent franchise's vast scope will be used. However, the series will unfold a new chapter and won't be a reboot of the parent franchise.

Big-time collaboration Production I.G, Skydance also included

The series is being led by showrunner Mattson Tomlin, who has co-written The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. Production I.G, the renowned Japanese anime studio that created the Ghost in the Shell anime, will be working on it besides Skydance Media, which produced the last two Terminator films. In his official statement, Tomlin thanked Netflix and Skydance for this chance to break conventions and subvert expectations.

Production I.G How the idea of a Terminator anime clicked

Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, President-CEO of Production I.G, toyed with the idea by asking his friend and colleague Mamoru Oshii if he liked the idea of a Terminator anime. "His response was, 'Ishikawa, are you out of your mind?' At that instant, I was confident we should get onboard... Our team at Production I.G is putting their heart and souls into creating this series," he added.

Popularity The franchise has adaptations all across pop culture

The franchise started with James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd in 1984 with the first film seeing Arnold Schwarzenegger play the villainous robot from 2029 who came to the past to kill a woman named Sarah Connor and thus stop human resistance to a machine uprising. To date, the franchise has six films, two web series, one TV series, comic, novel, and game adaptations.

Response 'Terminator' has grown relevant over time