Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth split after 11 years of marriage

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 25, 2023, 12:49 pm 2 min read

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth have announced their divorce (Picture credit: Instagram/ @reesewitherspoon)

Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon is splitting from her talent-agent husband Jim Toth after 11 years of their marriage. The duo issued a joint statement on Friday on social media. They said they "are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything [they] have created together." The announcement comes just days before what would have been their 12th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

'Our biggest priority is our son'

As per the statement issued by the two, the decision to divorce was taken after "a great deal of care and consideration," and they added that they have "enjoyed so many wonderful years together." "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they wrote in the statement, further requesting privacy for their family in these times.

Committed to co-parenting, says report

A source close to the former couple told PEOPLE that both Witherspoon and Toth are committed to co-parenting their son. "They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone," said the PEOPLE report.

Take a look at the full statement

Everything to know about their marriage

It was in December 2010 that Witherspoon and Toth announced their engagement to the world. A few months later, in March 2011, they got married at a ceremony that took place at Witherspoon's ranch in Ojai, California. They both share a 10-year-old son: Tennessee James. Witherspoon also shares two kids, daughter Ava (23) and son Deacon (19), with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Witherspoon celebrated 47th birthday recently

Earlier this week, the Hollywood A-lister, who is best known for Legally Blonde (2001), celebrated her 47th birthday on March 22. Over the years, she has delivered several hit romantic comedies such as This Means War, Just Like Heaven, and The Importance of Being Earnest, among many others. Apart from the aforementioned Academy Award, she is also a recipient of two Golden Globe Awards.