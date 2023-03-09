Entertainment

Suriya becomes 1st Tamil actor to vote for Oscars

Suriya becomes 1st Tamil actor to vote for Oscars

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 09, 2023, 04:14 pm 1 min read

Suriya votes for Academy Awards 2023 as a member of Oscars committee

Tamil superstar Suriya—who became the first actor from the Tamil film industry to join the Oscars committee last year—revealed that he has finished voting for the Academy Awards 2023. He tweeted a photograph showing that he had cast his vote for the upcoming award ceremony. Besides Suriya, Kajol and Writing with Fire directors—Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas—were also invited to join the Oscars committee.

Representing India on global map

Alongside a photograph, Suriya posted on Twitter, "Voting done! #Oscars95 @TheAcademy." Indian cinema has put the country on the global map with multiple achievements—be it RRR winning a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination or Deepika Padukone being announced as one of the Oscar presenters. Moreover, Indian documentaries The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes have been nominated for the Academy Awards 2023.

Take a look at what Suriya posted