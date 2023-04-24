Entertainment

K-pop: TWICE is set for world tour; city details inside

K-pop is experiencing an all-time high around the world. The fans are hooked to their favorite stars and now TWICE stans, we have some exciting news for you. The band is set to perform in Europe for the first time, ever since their debut. They are also touring other continents like Asia, North America, and Australia this year to perform Ready to Be.

TWICE announced that they kicked off their world tour with Seoul last month. They are slated to perform in Australia, Japan, and the United States from May to July. Reportedly, they will take a two-month break and be back on a touring spree. They will be performing in Singapore, London, Paris, Berlin, Bangkok, and Bulacan. Their US show has already been sold out.

