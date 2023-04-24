Entertainment

Hollywood: Actors Joe Cole-Alexandra Roach to headline thriller series 'Nightsleeper'

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 24, 2023, 11:09 am 2 min read

Joe Cole and Alexandra Roach will be seen in BBC's 'Nightsleeper'

Joe Cole, known for his work in Peaky Blinders and Skins has been roped in to headline BBC﻿'s upcoming thriller series Nightsleeper. He has been cast opposite Alexandra Roach, who has previously been a part of projects such as The Light in the Hall and Utopia. The show was announced in December last year and filming is reportedly currently underway in Glasgow, Scotland.

Why does this story matter?

BBC has numerous critically acclaimed global projects to its name, such as Sherlock, Doctor Who, and The Night Of.

Moreover, expectations from Nightsleeper emerge from writer Nick Leather's association, as well, who is best known for creating the drama series The Control Room.

He'll also be an executive producer.

Nightsleeper will be helmed by Jamie Magnus Stone (Doctor Who) and John Hayes (Dublin Murders).

This is the fast-paced plot of the upcoming thriller show

Per BBC, "Nightsleeper is a real-time thriller set on a train traveling from Glasgow to London, while a government agency tries to intervene in the rapidly-escalating events onboard. Can two people who've never met, one on the train and one not,[collaborate] to save the lives of its disparate group of passengers as the [train] hurtles towards what might quite literally be its final destination?"

The makers promised it'll be an 'adrenaline-fueled thriller'

Leather said, "It's a joy to be able to write for this cast of some of the finest acting talent in the UK today - our train is a real rollercoaster, a white-knuckle trip through the heart of Britain, and I'm delighted to have them join us for the ride." Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, has termed it "an adrenaline-fuelled thriller."

Meet the large ensemble cast of 'Nightsleeper'

In addition to Roach and Cole, the six-part series will star a large ensemble cast comprising Alex Ferns (The Devil's Hour), James Cosmo (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), David Threlfall (Shameless), Gabriel Howell (The Fence), Katie Leung (Harry Potter), Leah MacRae (Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything), Adam Mitchell (Mother's Day), Pamela Nomvete (Andor), Scott Reid (Maxine), Sharon Rooney (Jerk) and Parth Thakerar (Gangs of London).