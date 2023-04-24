Entertainment

Controversy explained: Why did Badshah apologize over his song 'Sanak'

Badhshah has apologized over his song 'Sanak.' Here's why

Singer-rapper Badshah has apologized after receiving backlash over his song Sanak, which mentions Lord Shiva. Recently, a senior priest of the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain slammed the artist for using "Bholenath's name alongside obscene words." Badshah has now offered his "sincerest apologies to those whom [he] may have unknowingly hurt" and said that the changed version will be live soon.

This is how the entire controversy started

Last week, the aforementioned priest Mahesh had asked the rapper to "remove God's name from Sanak." ANI quoted him saying, "Exemption is being misused in Hindu Sanatan Dharma. Saints, storytellers, and Hindu Organizations should come forward and should stage an agitation across the country to stop such indecency. Be it a film star or a singer, they should protect and follow [Santan Dharma's dignity]."

What do the alleged objectionable lyrics say?

The Hindi song was released back in February and has been viewed over 2.8M times so far on YouTube. It is full of Hindi expletives and is centered around a couple's fight and arguments. Lord Shiva is mentioned at the end of the first paragraph, where the singer says, "Bholenaath ke saath meri banti hai sahi, usey nachaane ka shauk, main naachta phirun."

Badshah has now changed some portions of the controversial song

Part of Badshah's apology reads, "I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offense to anyone's sentiments. I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with the utmost sincerity and passion. I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone."

Read his entire apology note here

Take a quick look at Badhshah's singing career

Badshah, whose original name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, is famous for singing songs such as Ladki Kar Gayi Chull, Tareefan, Saturday Saturday, DJ Waley Babu, Lover Boy, Genda Phool, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, and Selfie Le Le Re. He has collaborated with composers such as Sharib-Toshi, Raftaar, Pritam, Sachin-Jigar, Mithoon, and Tanishk Bagchi, among other prominent Bollywood music directors.