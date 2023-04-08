Entertainment

Happy birthday Amit Trivedi: Decoding how music propels narrative forward

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 08, 2023, 02:10 am 3 min read

Happy birthday, Amit Trivedi!

Amit Trivedi is one of the most talented music composers in India and he has awed everyone with his caliber. Over these years, his music has had the much-needed soul which is hardly found in present-day's "trendy" songs. As the Zinda singer turns 44 today, we look at how Trivedi's music is rooted in the story of the films.

Music as a key element in Indian cinema

Indian cinema is unique since it uses dance and music to convey the story. Over the years, it has become a commercial avenue in films but as per history, Indian cinema is inspired by folklore, hence music and dance are an integral part. Music is used to propel the narrative forward and several music directors like Vishal Bhardwaj and Trivedi follow that religiously.

'Dev.D' (2009)

Trivedi and Dev.D soundtrack go hand in hand. Devdas has been adapted numerous times and never did anyone expect a modern-day twist in the narrative. Trivedi received the National Award for Best Music Direction for this film. The sound was rooted in the character Dev and portrayed his complexities beautifully. Songs like Pardesi, Nayan Tarse, and Emosanal Attyachar still top our playlists.

'Ishaqzaade' (2012)

The Romeo and Juliet adaptation was loved by the viewers. Trivedi understood the Habib Faisal directorial and its flavor very well. The album is diverse as it has the raunchy, rustic Chokra Jawaan—complimenting the heartland vibe of the film. Jhallah Wallah has become the quintessential Bollywood-themed family-event song. Songs like Aafaton Ke Parinde and Ishaqzaade speak about the power of rebels in love!

'Lootera' (2013)

Vikramaditya Motwane's period romantic drama works like a charm. The film exudes the Bangaliana of old-world Bengal and Trivedi strikes the right chord. Monta Re has the perfect Baul flavor to it, whereas Sawaar Loon has the sweet intricacies of first love. Shikayatein, Manmarziyan, and Zinda take us through various gamuts of love—despair, embrace, and hope—in the very same order.

'Manmarziyaan' (2018)

The album transports us to the enigmatic alleys of Amritsar, where the story is set. The distinct Punjabiyat and specific moods of the three titular characters are portrayed with ease. Grey Walaa Shade, Halla, and F for Fyaar speak about the undefined feeling of love and inner conflicts. The romantic ballads Jaisi Teri Marzi and Sacchi Mohabbat act as breathers.

The love for 'Daryaa'

Daryaa deserves a separate mention as it is one of the most powerful compositions of Trivedi. It breaks our hearts yet feels like a warm hug in the cold winter. The visuals of Manmarziyaan compliments the song very well.

'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' (2023)

Anurag Kashyap explores GenZ love stories and Trivedi delivers them like a boss! The songs have the new generation "vibe" and the quirky lyrics make these more gripping. The album has different extremities which complement the two worlds portrayed in the film. Duniya, Banjaare, and Woman Desi are total bangers, whereas Ghanghor Connection balances them out. Mohabbat Se Kranti speaks about hope and revolution.

Special mentions: 'Udaan,' 'Qala,' 'Udta Punjab'

These three films are very different from each other. They are all connected by a thread called Amit Trivedi. The albums are rooted in the narrative of the respective films and propel the story forward. The absolute favorites from the three albums are: Aazaadiyan (Udaan, 2010) Da Da Dasse (Udta Punjab, 2016) Ikk Kudi (Udta Punjab, 2016) Shauq (Qala, 2022) Rubaaiyaan (Qala, 2022)