'Gumraah' review: Gripping narrative that frustratingly works only in parts

Apr 07, 2023

'Gumraah' is now in cinemas

Mrunal Thakur and Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah was released on Friday. A remake of Thadam, it features Roy Kapur in a double role for the first time. Inspired by multiple true events, Gumraah marks the directorial debut of Vardhan Ketkar and is an average affair that runs out of oxygen multiple times. It's not annoyingly bad, but not remarkably good either. Here's our review.

'Gumraah' is the story of two lookalikes—one evil, one good

The thriller follows the story of lookalikes Arjun Sehgal and Ronnie (Roy Kapur) who're prime suspects in a grotesque murder case that takes place on one rainy night. There are no eyewitnesses, and the evidence is mishandled heavily by the cops. Shivani Mathur (Thakur)—a determined police officer and incharge of the case—endeavors to find the accused, but toward the end, the mystery remains unsolved.

'Gumraah' is repeatedly struck by unnecessary diversions

The biggest weakness of Gumraah that repeatedly weighs it down is the many obstructions and needless diversions that the movie opts for—extended romance, songs, a long-drawn friendship track, you name it. In the very second sequence, there is an in-your-face commentary on women not being taken seriously at some workplaces, and while much-needed, it feels mistimed and demonstrates Gumraah's eagerness to prove a point.

For how long will stalking be glorified in cinema?

While the romance between Arjun-Janhvi (Vedika Pinto) fits into the story, the way their love blossoms is enough to raise eyebrows. Arjun unapologetically stalks her for days on end, and when she finally agrees, she reveals that she already knows all his personal and professional details, too. I wish I were making this up, but at one point, they raise a toast to stalking!

Characters become juvenile caricatures

Thakur might be the second lead, but she is almost invisible in the first half. When she is present, barring some parts, she just stands sans dialogue. Caricaturish, juvenile characters repeatedly undercut Gumraah, and, resultantly, it's impeded by multiple roadblocks. Moreover, while Arjun and Ronnie's backstories are mildly compelling, they're exceedingly drawn out and everything, when it stays past its welcome, tests patience.

Positives: The mystery keeps you engaged, draws you in

The mystery draws you in from the word go; I was completely hooked during a consequential dramatic scene that was the axis to the entire mystery. The story picks up rapid pace in the second half, devoid of distractions, and this is what defines Gumraah— it works best when it is focused only on the thrill and not on becoming a cliche Bollywood film.

Roy Kapur shines for the most part in both roles

The majority of the twists—that get the ball rolling after an insipid first half— are reserved for the second half and I wish they had been used deftly to make the movie more taut, condensed, and gripping. Props also for Roy Kapur's performance, who might not be flawless per se but does well in playing two characters diametrically opposite from each other.

'Gumraah' certainly has potential, but where does it go wrong?

The surprise elements demand you pay attention to the screenplay, but the problem is that each engrossing part is followed by an unnecessary one, which undercuts the entire ambition and makes Gumraah topple. The flashback sequences are meant to serve as a reference point for the mystery, but they drag on forever, and, thus, jeopardize the movie's chance to hold the viewer's unadulterated attention.

Special mention: Ronit Roy's performance, as always, doesn't disappoint

Ronit Roy, who is cut out for roles such as a lawyer and a cop, has a domineering presence here, too. He plays Thakur's boss, one who doesn't take her seriously and regularly questions her ability to solve the crime. There was enough scope here to make him more layered and humane, but he shines despite his character's limitations, as experienced artists always do.

Skip the trip to the theaters for this OTT-tailored film

I didn't watch Thadam to keep the mystery element intact, and while the plot twist didn't disappoint, almost everything else did. 0ne doesn't feel frustrated for projects that don't even try, it's the movies that teem with potential, yet grasp at straws that leave one dismayed. All in all, watch Gumraah directly on OTT for its premise and the numerous twists up its sleeve.