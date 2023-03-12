Entertainment

BTS breaks own Guinness World Record of Spotify's most-streamed group

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 12, 2023, 08:25 pm 3 min read

BTS breaks its own Guinness World Records; has a total 28 titles under its belt

South Korean boy band BTS is on a record-breaking spree! From humble beginnings to becoming a household name, the K-pop band has massively grown in popularity since its debut in 2013. The band is a regular in the Guinness World Records, and this time, BTS has broken its own record for the "most streamed group" on Spotify. Let's explore BTS's Guinness World Record accomplishments.

Why does this story matter?

With its high-energy performances and synchronized choreography, BTS gained international recognition around 2017-18, and since then, it has stormed the internet with its studio releases.

Last year in June, BTS announced hiatus from group projects, and ever since, the members have been concentrating on solo ventures.

BTS's eldest member Jin is currently serving in the military, while J-Hope has also begun the enlistment process.

BTS racked up whopping 31.96B streams on Spotify

On Friday, Guinness World Records officially announced that they updated two of BTS's existing record titles. The world-renowned group was crowned with the achievement of racking up an incredible 31.96 billion streams on the audio streaming platform Spotify as of March 3, nearly doubling their previous record set in April 2021—when it surpassed British band Coldplay to become "the most streamed group on Spotify."

BTS broke records with Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (2023) win

The second BTS record, updated by Guinness World Records, was "the most Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards won by a music group," to reflect their win at the 2023 ceremony. The band scripted history by bagging the Favorite Music Group Award for the fourth year in a row. It broke its own previous record, and with this, BTS has a total of seven Nickelodeon trophies.

Check out Twitter post by Guinness World Records

The boys are back with more records 💫



We've updated two record titles for BTS after they extended their dominance on @Spotify and at the Kids' Choice Awards 👏@BTS_twt / @bts_bighithttps://t.co/YIMhaU9Ocz — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 10, 2023

Most followers on social media for music group

Even though the band has been on a hiatus since June 2022, it continues to break records with its accomplishments, thanks to the faithful ARMYs (BTS fans). Notably, earlier this year, the group shattered its own record of last year for the highest social media followers count. Now, BTS's official page has an incredible 72.3M followers on Instagram, compared to 60.1M in February 2022.

BTS holds 25 titles in Guinness World Records

Reportedly, BTS has 28 Guinness World Records under its belt, and in 2021, the group entered the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame. Its May 2021 studio album, Butter, single-handedly bagged five Guinness World Records and also became "the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours." Dynamite (2020) also became the most-viewed YouTube music video and received a jaw-dropping 101.1M views.

