#NewsBytesExplainer: Difference between teasers and trailers—key elements and examples

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 31, 2023, 06:17 pm 2 min read

Are teasers and trailers different? Find out here

Before a film releases, certain aspects act as a window to the movie: songs, promotional interviews, and of course, teasers and trailers. Some fans often take the call on whether to watch or skip a movie based on how well the trailer shapes up. Teasers, shorter in length and content, precede trailers but have the same job: to introduce the movie. What's the difference?

Understand it through this definition

Per Pediaa, "The main difference is that a trailer is usually created at the end of the movie production, while a teaser is created before or during the process of movie production." "A trailer captures the beginning, middle, and end of a particular movie in a three-act structure. A teaser, on the other hand, captures an intense clip from the movie without relevant arrangement."

What are the elements that define teasers and trailers?

A teaser is usually built through these elements: some defining scenes from the movie, glimpses from songs (the audio is usually not used), a fleeting glance of multiple actors if it's a multistarrer, and a voiceover/dialogue by the lead actor. The trailer has these elements: it's longer than a teaser, other characters and not just the protagonist receive footage, and the plot becomes clearer.

Teaser versus trailer: Understanding the difference through 'Pathaan'

Let's understand the difference between a teaser and a trailer through Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Pathaan. When its teaser was released in November 2022, it featured multiple action sequences, glimpses from songs, and a voiceover by Dimple Kapadia and Khan, who narrated the film's core idea. That's it. However, the trailer provided a much better idea about the central characters' roles and motivations.

