K-pop: GOT7's Jinyoung starts mandatory military service; agency shares photo

Written by Aikantik Bag May 08, 2023, 07:12 pm 1 min read

GOT7 member Jinyoung enlists for mandatory military service

K-pop boy band GOT7's member Jinyoung has reportedly begun his mandatory military service as per South Korean laws. His agency BH Entertainment confirmed, as part of his enlistment, he entered a base camp on Monday. It also shared a photo of him where he is seen sporting a buzz cut. Reportedly, the singer-actor will be away from the entertainment industry for two years.

Agency's post regarding Jinyoung's military service

The agency's latest Instagram post was captioned, "Actor Jinyoung entered the base today. We ask for your support and encouragement until the day we can find our fans in a better shape." Earlier, the agency revealed that the whole procedure was being kept low-key for privacy and safety reasons. On Thursday, Jinyoung posted a letter thanking his fans for their support.

Instagram post A post shared by bhent_official on May 8, 2023 at 1:45 pm IST