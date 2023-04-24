Entertainment

'Mission Laila': Everything about Rajpal Yadav-Rashami Desai starrer web film

'Mission Laila': Everything about Rajpal Yadav-Rashami Desai starrer web film

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 24, 2023, 06:08 pm 2 min read

Rashami Desai, Rajpal Yadav starrer 'Mission Laila' shooting has been wrapped up

Get ready for a rib-tickling ride as the web film Mission Laila, featuring prolific actor Rajpal Yadav, is all set to release later this year. Helmed by Anup Thapa, the makers announced that the film's shooting has been wrapped up on Monday. Featuring a talented ensemble cast, the upcoming Hindi film promises to be a laugh riot. Here's everything to know about Mission Laila.

Meet the team behind 'Mission Laila'

Filmmaker Thapa who has earlier directed films like Ye Mard Bechara (2021) and Shukrdosh (2023), has helmed Mission Laila. To note, the upcoming project will be presented by Banda Singh and Shukrdosh producer Manish Mishra. Touted as a situational comedy film, the story will not only be packed with humor but also have a hint of suspense in it.

Meet the cast of 'Mission Laila'

De De Pyaar De fame Bhavin Bhanushali has a key role in this film. Rashami Desai, who predominantly worked in the Indian television industry and appeared in shows like Uttaran, Bigg Boss, and Khatron Ke Khiladi, will be seen as the female lead opposite Bhanushali. As an element of surprise, with his trademark comedy style, Yadav will be part of this out-and-out entertainer.

Other cast members of 'Mission Laila'

Apart from Yadav, Desai, and Bhanushali, the film will also feature actors like Atul Srivastava and Viraj Rao, who has earlier teamed up with Thapa on his social films Ye Mard Bechara and Shukrdosh. Comedian Sunil Pal, who has earlier appeared in films like Bombay to Gao, Phir Hera Pheri, and Apna Sapna Money Money, will be making a special appearance in Mission Laila.

Know more about the film

Apart from direction, Thapa is also handling the music of this film. Notably, the film is written by Nirav Soni and Nimit Vora, and it is set to hit the digital platform later this year. In an interview, Thapa stated, "Good comedy films have not come for a long time. That's why we have tried to show the audience something fresh in comedy."