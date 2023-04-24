Entertainment

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan' release date and new poster revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 24, 2023, 05:06 pm 1 min read

'Ayalaan' release date and new poster out

Sivakarthikeyan is a budding star of Tamil cinema who has been making his mark with this stellar work. The actor's upcoming film Ayalaan has been in the buzz for quite some time and fans are bracing themselves. Now, the makers have announced the release date of this highly anticipated film. It will be released on November 12, 2023. They also released a new poster.

Genre, cast, and crew of the film

The film is touted to be a high-concept film and is set in the sci-fi action-adventure genre. The film is in the post-production stage. The perfect family entertainer revolves around a man and an alien. It is being helmed by R Ravikumar. The cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Yogi Babu﻿, and Isha Koppikar. The project is edited by Antony Ruben.

