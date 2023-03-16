Entertainment

Know all about Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Kannai Nambathey'

Know all about Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Kannai Nambathey'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 16, 2023, 06:02 pm 1 min read

'Kannai Nambathey' releases tomorrow

Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's upcoming film Kannai Nambathey is set to release in theaters tomorrow. The film was announced back in 2019 and will finally see the light of day. The crime thriller film is helmed by Mu. Maran and the Tamil film is a highly anticipated movie. Stalin is also the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development in Tamil Nadu.

Cast and crew of the film

The self-proclaimed "accidental actor" started off as a producer and this upcoming film is bankrolled by his house Red Giant Movies. The cast includes Aathmika, Srikanth, Bhumika, Sathish, and Subiksha Krishnan. The music is composed by Siddhu Kumar and the project is cranked by Jalandhar Vasan. Stalin is the son of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin and the grandson of M Karunanidhi.

Twitter Post