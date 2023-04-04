Entertainment

'Gumraah,' 'Ravanasura': 5 new movies hitting theaters this Friday

'Gumraah,' 'Ravanasura': 5 new movies hitting theaters this Friday

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 04, 2023, 11:14 am 2 min read

'Gumraah,' 'The Pope's Exorcist': Major films releasing this Friday

So far 2023 has been an interesting year for moviegoers, and the excitement around new releases is not slowing down in April either. Last week, adrenaline-fueled flicks like Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and Nani's Dasara took to theaters and received warm responses from audiences and critics alike. As opposed to last week, this Friday, a wide variety of titles are awaiting theatrical release. Read on!

'Gumraah'

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur-led crime-thriller Gumraah generated a lot of buzz with the release of its trailer on March 23. Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, the film will feature Roy Kapur in a double role for the first time. It will also be the actor's first time sharing screen space with Thakur, and fans can't wait to see how it goes!

'Ravanasura'

Fans are waiting to witness Ravi Teja's enthralling performance with bated breath in the highly-anticipated Ravanasura, which is hitting theaters this Friday. Helmed by Sudheer Verma, the film is touted as a psychological thriller, the story of which is written by Srikanth Vissa. In a grand pre-release event held in Hyderabad on Sunday, "Mass Maharaja" Teja asserted that Ravanasura will captivate and entertain audiences.

'The Pope's Exorcist'

Prepare for some pure spine-tingling horror in The Pope's Exorcist that promises to give you heart-pounding, true-blue nightmares. The film is based on the true story of Gabriel Amorth—the chief exorcist of the Vatican. It encircles the toughest case he handled in his entire life. Notably, Amorth, a famous exorcist in the 1950s, solved thousands of cases in his four-decade-long career in this field.

'August 16, 1947'

Director NS Ponkumar's August 16, 1947 grabbed major eyeballs after the trailer of the film was released last week. There is a strong sense of patriotism at the core of this Tamil film, which promises an enriching experience for viewers. Actor Gautham Karthik is headlining the project, which is bankrolled by AR Murugadoss. The pan-India film will be released in five other languages.

'The Lost King'

Based on the book The King's Grave: The Search for Richard III by Philippa Langley and Michael Jones, The Lost King premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2022. It is now taking to theaters in India this Friday. The film is directed by Stephen Frears and features Sally Hawkins in a prominent role as she sets out to find King Richard III's remains.