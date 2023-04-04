Entertainment

Box office: 'Viduthalai Part 1' not earning up to expectations

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 04, 2023, 11:10 am 1 min read

'Viduthalai Part 1' box office collections

Vetrimaaran is one of the best filmmakers of Tamil cinema and after Visanarai, his films are always in the buzz. His recent directorial Viduthalai Part 1 has been praised by critics and loved by viewers. However, the period drama has not been able to mint money that well, and that can be attributed to the poor marketing of the film.

Facing competition from biggies

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 1.90 crore (early estimates) on Monday which is a significant drop from Sunday's Rs. 5.05 crore. Overall, it has earned Rs. 14.60 crore. This might become a box office hit, but a perception hit is a huge way away. The story revolves around police brutality and the cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, and Bhavani Sre.

