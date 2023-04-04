Entertainment

Box office: 'Pathu Thala' continues to hold the fort

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 04, 2023, 11:09 am 1 min read

'Pathu Thala' box office collections

Pathu Thala is one of the anticipated films of Tamil star Silambarasan TR aka Simbu. The film has clashed with Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai Part 1 at the Tamil box office and these are in a neck-to-neck fight with each other. The film is doing decent at the box office and it seems to hold the fort stronger in the coming days.

Slight drop in collections

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 1 crore on Monday. Overall, the project earned Rs. 13.60 crore. As there are other big releases, the film will face competition in raking in more money. The cast includes Gautham Kartik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Santosh Prathap, among others. It is helmed by Krishna. The music is composed by the maestro AR Rahman.

