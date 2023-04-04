Entertainment

Harry Potter and gang set to return? Here's the truth

Apr 04, 2023

The first part of the 'Harry Potter' franchise was released in the year 2001

For all the Potterheads out there, here is some good news. Ever since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows - Part 2 was released in 2011, the fans were left a little disappointed as the decade-long film franchise had come to an end. However, there are now reports that suggest a Harry Potter series is on its way.

Why does the story matter?

Based on author JK Rowling's books, the Harry Potter films are one of the most successful film franchises in the world.

Its first part, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was released in 2001, followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in 2002. After that, subsequent parts were released in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, and 2011, respectively.

New series on the block

As per a report in Bloomberg, the makers are planning of creating a television series based on Rowling's books. Instead of creating a spin-off movie franchise such as the Fantastic Beasts series, the makers have settled for developing a series, each season of which will be based on each book, said reports. The series will reportedly be stretched for years.

Rowling to team up again for the creative involvement

The report further said that Rowling will also be working with the team, creating a Harry Potter TV series. However, she will be joining in the capacity of her role in creative involvement. Reports are suggestive that she will not be serving as the showrunner or the primary creator. It said that talks between the makers and Rowling are still in progress.

When and where will the series be released?

Per reports, the series will be streamed on HBO Max, which is expected to be renamed after its collaboration with Discovery+. The project first emerged in January 2021 before Discovery took the acquisition of WarnerMedia in 2022. On April 12, a presentation to the investors and public will be given by Warner Bros. Discovery which will highlight its upcoming content, including the series.