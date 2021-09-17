Warner Bros. is remaking Whitney Houston's 1992 film 'The Bodyguard'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 17, 2021, 01:28 pm

The hit classic movie 'The Bodyguard' is getting a reimagination at Warner Bros.

Whitney Houston-led classic romantic drama The Bodyguard is all set to get a reboot at the hands of Warner Bros. As per reports, the studio has already appointed Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López to pen down the script for the reimagined version. There is no director attached to the project as of yet. The original movie starred Houston and Kevin Costner. Here's more.

Report

Writer-producer of original producing the new version

Nothing has been decided about the leads to date, reported Variety, who broke the news. But Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback will be backing the musical movie. Nick Reynolds of Rideback has been appointed as the executive producer. Notably, Kasdan was the writer-producer of the original. So we can expect the original's sentimentality will be upheld.

Speculations

Channing Tatum-Cardi B, Chris Hemsworth-Tessa Thompson in contention to lead

The report noted that rumors of actor pairs like Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson (who have already worked in multiple movies together) and Channing Tatum and Cardi B (an interesting combination) leading a new modern rendition of the musical have come up in the past. In the original, Houston's chemistry with Costner was one of the major attraction points, apart from the legendary soundtrack.

Film

'The Bodyguard' has one of bestselling soundtracks of all time

Releasing on November 25, 1992, The Bodyguard went on to collect more than $400 million worldwide. And the 13 songs in the soundtrack became one of the bestselling movie soundtracks of all time, selling over 17 million copies in the United States alone. Houston was credited for six tracks, which included her famous Dolly Parton cover of I Will Always Love You.

Information

López gained acclaim through his breakthrough play 'The Inheritance'

Notably, the movie has been already adapted into a musical production of the same name which premiered in London back in 2012. López's most prominent work includes The Inheritance, which opened on Broadway in 2019. The play brought him several laurels including the Olivier Award, Drama Desk Award, and London Critics' Circle Award. He became the first American Latin person to bag these awards.