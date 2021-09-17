Why are Nicki Minaj's fans protesting in front of CDC?

Nicki Minaj tweeted vaccines cause infertility

Nicki Minaj's tweet on vaccines causing infertility in men and women has sparked opposition from all corners, her fans, The White House, Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister and health experts. While The White House "offered" the rapper a call with "one of our doctors" about "the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine," her fans took to the streets to protest the vaccine mandate.

'Nicki Minaj told me the truth. Fauci lied to me'

According to Minaj's fans, "Nicki Minaj told me the truth. Fauci lied to me," Fauci being Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The protest took place in Atlanta in front of the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Videos of the same show how the angry residents are shouting slogans on handheld megaphones supporting Minaj.

Nicki Minaj fans in Atlanta protest the CDC in Atlanta. They say they trust her medical advice on the vaccine.pic.twitter.com/EnbctVeqRR — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) September 16, 2021

She should be thinking twice about propagating information: Dr. Fauci

On his side, Dr. Fauci said, "I'm not blaming her for anything -- but she should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis as except a one-off anecdote, and that's not what science is all about." Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh also lambasted Minaj's "false" claims. "We wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim."

'No reported such side effects, adverse event of testicular swelling'

"There have been no such reported either side effect or adverse event. As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported such side effects or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad ... none that we know of anywhere else in the world," Deyalsingh added.

Here's why Minaj didn't attend the Met Gala

It all started when the Tusa maker tweeted on Tuesday how her cousin's friend in Trinidad got vaccinated and "His testicles became swollen." Apparently the man was "weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding." In a separate tweet, Minaj informed she wouldn't attend Met Gala as she hasn't taken the jabs, adding she'd get vaccinated after doing "enough research."

No, The White House has not 'invited' the rapper

Yesterday, the 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper tweeted, "The White House has invited me & I think it's a step in the right direction. Yes, I'm going." She said that she would be "dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business." However, The White House said they haven't invited her, but "offered a call," like they have done "with others."

