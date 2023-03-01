Entertainment

'Lal Salaam': Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's directorial goes on floors in March

Mar 01, 2023

Veteran actor Jeevitha roped in for Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam'

The eldest daughter of Rajinikanth, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth will once again don the director's hat for her next venture titled Lal Salaam. A cameo appearance by Kabali actor Rajinikanth also adds to the excitement around the movie. Although the project was announced last year, the film will go on floors in March, according to reports. It will be the director's fourth feature film.

Why does this story matter?

Last year, in October, Aishwaryaa made headlines when Dhanush announced the couple's separation after 18 years of married life.

Since then, both of them have been busy with their respective careers, and the news of Lal Salaam's making came just a month after the separation.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Rajinikanth will join the set after wrapping his film Jailer with Nelson Dilipkumar.

Veteran actor Jeevitha will comeback on-screen after a long hiatus

As per the reports, veteran actor Jeevitha, a prominent name in the South cinema, has been roped in to play a crucial role in the movie. The Magaadu actor will be seen playing the role of Rajinikanth's sister in the film. It is pertinent to note that Jeevitha will return to the limelight after a lengthy hiatus of almost three decades with Lal Salaam.

Aishwaryaa's career graph

Lal Salaam will be Aishwaryaa's fourth directorial, and she is returning to direction after seven years. She started her filmmaking career with 2012's 3, which featured ex-husband Dhanush and Shruti Haasan. After the massive success of the film, she then directed movies like Vai Raja Vai (2015) and the documentary Cinema Veeran (2017). The director also made a brief stint as a playback singer.

Know more about the project

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Lal Salaam's pre-production was started back in November 2022. The music is said to be composed by ace musician AR Rahman. Last year, the composer took to Twitter to post a picture with the director from their jamming session. No official confirmation has been made about the cast members, nor have the plot details been revealed.