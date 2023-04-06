Entertainment

YRF Spy Universe: Siddharth Anand to direct 'Tiger Vs Pathaan'

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 06, 2023, 12:14 pm 3 min read

'Tiger Vs Pathaan' will be directed by 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand

The YRF Spy Universe is getting bigger and grander with each passing day! Director-writer Siddharth Anand, who has recently delivered Hindi cinema's most successful film in the form of Pathaan, has now come aboard to direct Spy Universe's biggest film: Tiger Vs Pathaan (tentative title). The film will be headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and will go on floors next year.

Why does this story matter?

Pathaan, which was released theatrically in January, set the box office ablaze and marked King Khan's return to celluloid after four years.

Pathaan featured a whistle-worthy special appearance by Salman's Tiger, who arrived to aid his friend and co-agent Pathaan (SRK).

However, the upcoming venture will pit the two against each other, and we can expect the stakes to be higher than ever before.

Dive deeper into the YRF Spy Universe

YRF Spy Universe comprises Salman-Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3 (slated for Diwali 2023), Hrithik Roshan's War, War 2 (yet to go on floors), and Pathaan. Thus, Tiger Vs Pathaan will be the seventh movie in the Spy Universe. This will also be the first time the two superstars will be seen together in full-fledged roles after Karan Arjun.

What can we expect from the film?

While it is tough to predict how the story will shape up for Tiger Vs Pathaan and what incidents will lead to a fallout between the two heroes, the story of Tiger 3 and War 2 will certainly be crucial to the events leading up to this large-scale adventure. Most likely, a character will double-cross or get fooled by a villain.

'Tiger 3' and 'War 2': Spy Universe's next projects

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, stars Kaif and Salman, while Emraan Hashmi is a new entrant to the franchise. Previously, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were helmed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar, respectively, and were humungous successes. In addition to that, War 2, which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji, will reportedly star RRR actor Jr. NTR alongside Roshan.

Career: Here's what director-writer Anand is known for

In his career, Siddharth Anand has closely worked with the YRF studio. In addition to directing Pathaan, he's also known for helming Salaam Namaste (2005), Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Anjaana Anjaani (2010), Bang Bang (2014), and War (2019). His next project is Deepika Padukone-Roshan-Anil Kapoor starrer aerial action drama Fighter. It will hit cinema halls on January 25, 2024.

