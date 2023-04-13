Entertainment

SEVENTEEN sells 4M 'FML' copies in 12 days, creates record

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 13, 2023, 03:48 pm 1 min read

SEVENTEEN has sold over 4M 'FML' copies

K-pop is a hotcake among music lovers globally. SEVENTEEN is one of the most followed groups of the genre and the band is touted to launch its 10th mini album titled FML. Reports suggest that the upcoming album's pre-orders have surpassed a whopping 4M in the last 12 days. It has become the group's highest stock pre-order ever.

Album release date and other details

FML will premiere on April 24, 6:00pm KST and will feature two title tracks. The first title track is F*ck My Life, penned and composed by Woozi and Bumzu. The second title song is yet to be unveiled. Three sets of concept photos are on their way. The full tracklist will also be released on April 17. Fans are excited about the new album.

