K-pop: Is LE SSERAFIM making a comeback? Details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 16, 2023, 12:57 pm 1 min read

LE SSERAFIM is making a comback

Rumors were rife about K-pop group LE SSERAFIM's comeback in May. Fans were quite elated when STAR NEWS revealed the same recently. As per Soompi, the group's agency Source Music spoke about the comeback and said, "The exact comeback date will be officially announced later on." Since then, Twitter is flooded with posts regarding the girl band's comeback.

Exciting trivia and upcoming fan meet details

This will mark the group's first comeback since their October 2022 album, ANTIFRAGILE. Reportedly, the group is touted to release their album on May 1. Koreaboo also stated that LE SSERAFIM is slated to host their first fan meeting, FEARNADA 2023 on March 18 and 19. Let's hope their upcoming album tops the charts like their last album.

Twitter Post

LE SSERAFIM will reportedly make their comeback in May. pic.twitter.com/yH4ljj525S — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 16, 2023