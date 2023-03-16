Entertainment

Biggest K-pop releases: All about BTS Jimin, BLACKPINK Jisoo's albums

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 16, 2023, 02:21 pm 1 min read

BTS's Jimin and BLACKPINK's Jisoo to treat fans with their respective solo projects

Two of the bonafide K-pop stars are locking horns as they are set to release their solo projects in the last week of March. BLACKPINK's Jisoo's upcoming project is dropping on March 31 and the artist teased the same on her Instagram handle. BTS's Jimin is also slated to release his first solo album titled FACE and it will be dropping on March 24.

More about Jisoo's album, 'Me'

Jisoo's single album is titled Me and by the look, it gives a sublime feel. The poster has shades of three primary colors—red, green, and blue. A serene field against a blue sky is seen with a red piece of cloth on the field. It will be released under the singer's entertainment label YG Entertainment. Fans are rooting for the project.

Know about 'FACE'

Meanwhile, BIGHIT MUSIC released a teaser back in February for FACE. An earlier Weverse post described it as: "Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist." Considering the popularity of both, it will be a clash of the K-pop titans and fans are equally charged up for their clash. Let's expect streaming wars and topping charts.