Entertainment

Matthew Perry to Drew Barrymore: Compilation of celebrity addiction-recovery memoirs

Matthew Perry to Drew Barrymore: Compilation of celebrity addiction-recovery memoirs

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 24, 2023, 06:52 pm 3 min read

Addiction and recovery memoirs by renowned celebrities: A compilation

F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor Matthew Perry recently announced the removal of his controversial remarks about actor Keanu Reeves from the future editions of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Things, reported Variety. After facing backlash, Perry apologized for questioning Reeves's talent, which highlighted the delicate balance that celebrities must strike when sharing personal anecdotes. Here's a look at celebrities' memoirs surrounding addiction and recovery.

'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Things': Matthew Perry (2022)

Published in October 2022, Perry's memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Things became uber popular. Famous for his character Chandler Bing from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Perry's memoir reflected upon his journey, career, and struggle with addiction and recovery. The readers specifically pointed out that the memoir is less a saga of glittering showbiz and more of Perry's gruesome struggle to keep up with the show.

'Me: Elton John' by Elton John (2019)

Me is the autobiography of the music icon Elton John, published on October 15, 2019. In this book, John opened up about his entire life with unflinching honesty. He emphasized his struggle with addiction, which was a result of his unstable relationship with AIDS activist Ryan White. Notably, the autobiography was ghostwritten by journalist Alexis Petridis, who worked with John for over three years.

'Nevertheless: A Memoir' by Alec Baldwin (2017)

It came as a surprise to many that Alec Baldwin—a familiar face to movie-goers—was an alcoholic, who walked the path of sobriety through rehabilitation for decades. Baldwin opened up about his struggle with addiction, complicated family dynamics to ups-and-downs in Hollywood in his 2017 memoir, Nevertheless. This book, his second, opened a window to get to know him in a whole new way.

'Little Girl Lost,' 'Wildflower' by Drew Barrymore (1990 & 2015)

Drew Barrymore penned two separate and uniquely different memoirs—Little Girl Lost (1990) and Wildflower (2015), in which the actor candidly talked about her struggles with addiction and recovery. When Barrymore was just 15, she wrote Little Girl Lost, which dealt with her descent into drug addiction and alcoholism. The second memoir, Wildflower, was basically a nostalgic look back on Barrymore's struggles from adult hindsight.

'Wishful Drinking' by Carrie Fisher (2008)

Carrie Fisher, who played the legendary role of Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, is a name that needs no introduction! Besides her prolific work onscreen, she authored Wishful Drinking (2008), which dealt with personal anecdotes and candid reflections on Fisher's struggles with addiction and depression. The notable memoir offered readers a window into the late actor's wit, wisdom, and path to sobriety.