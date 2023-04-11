Entertainment

Day after comeback, IVE's Rei halts work citing health issues

Day after comeback, IVE's Rei halts work citing health issues

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 11, 2023, 05:48 pm 1 min read

IVE's Rei has halted work citing health issues

IVE enjoys a decent amount of fan following among K-pop lovers. In a recent statement released by the group's agency Starship Entertainment, it was revealed that their star singer Rei will be halting her work-related engagements for a while citing health reasons. The agency also thanked the fans for their constant support. The notice was posted on IVE's official fan cafe.

Agency's statement regarding Rei's health

The statement read, "Rei recently felt abnormal symptoms such as heart palpitations and stuffiness, so she visited a hospital and received consultation and a checkup. She received the medical opinion that treatment and stability are needed." On Monday, IVE launched its album I've IVE﻿. Reportedly, Rei left the press conference after the photo wall session due to her health condition.

Twitter Post