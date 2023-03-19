Lifestyle

Here's how wheat germ oil can benefit your health

Written by Sneha Das Mar 19, 2023

Wheat germ oil is packed with wound-healing and anti-inflammatory properties

Extracted from the germ of the wheat kernel, wheat germ oil is loaded with antioxidants and powerful nutrients like vitamins A, B, E, and vitamin D, which contribute to various functions of your body. Packed with nourishing properties, wheat germ oil is great for your skin and hair. It also possesses wound-healing and anti-inflammatory properties. Here are five amazing benefits of wheat germ oil.

Helps to repair your skin

Wheat germ oil helps increase blood circulation in the body which reflects on your skin and makes it glow from the inside. The high vitamin E content in it ensures a better supply of nutrients to your skin. The bioactive compound called ceramide present in this oil reduces oxidative stress and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It also moisturizes your skin.

Great for hair health

Rich in linoleic acid and vitamin E, wheat germ oil repairs the cells in the hair bulb and nourishes and moisturizes your mane. It offers strength to your hair, encourages elasticity of each strand, and reduces the problem of dandruff and hair fall. Mix wheat germ oil with coconut oil and apply it to the damp strands. Wash off after two hours using shampoo.

Reduces stress and anxiety

The high amounts of vitamin D and anti-inflammatory properties present in wheat germ oil assist in increasing the functioning of your nervous system while giving relief from stress﻿, anxiety, and depression. You can massage wheat germ oil on your body to alleviate pain and pressure and uplift your mood in a jiffy. It also helps increase your energy keeping you active throughout the day.

Helps reduce cholesterol

The phytosterols present in wheat germ oil help reduce your cholesterol levels and block receptors in the intestines from taking in bad cholesterol. This prevents the risk of cardiovascular diseases like stroke and heart attack. The omega-3 fatty acids in it regulate your metabolism levels which helps decrease bad LDL cholesterol in the bloodstream and elevate good HDL cholesterol.

Gives relief from constipation

Packed with fiber, wheat germ oil help manage constipation and promotes your digestive health. It relaxes your intestinal muscles and stimulates peristalsis which in turn helps the stool to move through the colon smoothly with ease. This helps increase fecal output and soothes painful bowel movements. You can use the oil in salad dressings or cook food using it.